FAQ | Delhi Power Subsidy To Become Opt-in Only - What You Need To Know

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's power subsidy scheme will become optional from 1 October.
Residents will have to opt in to receive the subsidy on electricity bills which they currently receive by default.
However, power distribution companies (DISCOMs) have sought a clarification from the government on the disbursal of subsidies to consumers. As a resident, you might also be wondering how you can avail the new subsidy.
So, how do you apply for the subsidy? What does the new scheme say? And why is there confusion over the billing? Here is all you need to know:
What is the scheme?
Presently, consumers in Delhi are eligible for a power subsidy scheme by default. Under it, consumers who use only up to 200 units of electricity a month do not have to shell out anything. But for those who use up to 400 units, they get a 50 percent rebate capped at Rs 800.
What is the change in the scheme now?
Delhiites will continue to get the subsidy on their domestic power bills only if they opt for it. The present subsidy will be in place till 30 September, but beginning 1 October only consumers who opt in for the subsidy will continue to get it. If you want to keep getting a subsidy on your electricity bill you will have to apply for it, instead of it being provided to you by default.
How do I avail the subsidy?
Consumers can opt for the power subsidy by filling a form, either online or in person, at the discom office. You have to apply for the subsidy before the last day of the month before your billing cycle. For example, if you want the subsidy to be given starting 1 October, you will have to apply by 30 September, and you'll receive the subsidy till 31 October.
For the offline bill, each consumer will receive a consent form attached with their power bill for the next two cycles which they have to fill. You have to update your mobile number, and voter ID and sign it. The consumer’s name, CA numbers, and addresses will be auto-updated.
You can also visit the nearest billing centre if you'd like to complete the process in person. Billing centres will have a separate subsidy counter where you can submit your form.
For an e-bill, you will receive a link along with your e-bill. You have to click on the link, fill in the details and submit it.
For the online mode, a separate subsidy section will be created in the phone apps of all three discoms, where consumers can apply for the subsidy by filling out the details.
How can I obtain the form?
The chief minister said consumers can also obtain the application form by dialling 7011311111 or by sending a ‘Hi’ message on the said number on WhatsAp. They can then fill the form out and avail the subsidy.
You will then be notified via SMS or email that you've been registered and that their subsidy will continue. Those who apply before 31 October will continue to receive the subsidy beginning 1 October after which they will get subsidy starting from the month in which they apply.
Why is there confusion over the scheme?
Power distribution companies don't follow uniform monthly billing cycles. Different billing cycles exist, based on when a consumer first set up their connection. So, for example, if you started receiving and using power from 21 October, your next bill would be generated on 21 November.
While people are allowed to apply for subsidies till the last day of the month for it to be reflected in their bill for the month, bills are generated at different times during the month, most commonly on the 15th of each month.
Power distribution companies now face confusion about whether they should raise the bill for a period of time if someone has not applied for a subsidy till that date. They have written to the government seeking clarifications on this.
If I apply for the subsidy after the billing cycle, will i still be eligible for it?
Officials told The Indian Express that they are planning to explore two ideas — one, to raise bills for the first 15 days of October in case a person applies after receiving the bill and adjust it in the next cycle if he/she opts before 31 October. For instance, if a consumer uses 100 units in the first 15 days, he/she will get the bill accordingly as per the new rule but if he/she opts in before 31 October, the bill will be adjusted for the next cycle.
The second option is to extend the subsidy to all presuming they will apply but that is not feasible, the official told the newspaper.
