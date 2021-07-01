Double COVID Jab Protects Against Delta Variant: EMA

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Thursday, 1 July, that two doses of the COVID vaccines approved for use in the European Union appear to provide protection against the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, reported news agency AFP.

The assessment came in the wake of the World Health Organization's (WHO) recent warning that the Delta variant, which was first spotted in India, could add to a new wave of cases in Europe.

The Amsterdam-based watchdog was "aware of concerns caused by the rapid spread of the Delta variant", Marco Cavaleri, EMA's head of vaccine strategy was quoted as saying.