No Meals on Domestic Flights of Less Than 2 Hours Amid COVID Surge

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday, 12 April, banned in-flight meals on domestic flights with a duration of less than two hours, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.
"The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meals services on board, where in the flight duration is two hours or more, following the guidelines... [sic]" the amended provisions said.
The provisions will come into force from 15 April.
The guidelines stipulate that airlines may serve pre-packed meals and beverages using disposable plates, tray set-up and cutlery or cleaned and disinfected rotables.
The decision comes as India grapples with a worrying surge in daily coronavirus infections in the second wave of the pandemic.
On Monday, the country reported 1,68,912 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day rise ever since the pandemic began, taking the tally to 1,35,27,717. The death toll increased by 904 to 1,70,179.
