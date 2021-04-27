Delhi HC Slams Centre, AAP Govt on Oxygen, Remdesivir Black Market

Delhi High Court, during its hearing on Tuesday, 27 April, pulled up both Centre and the AAP government over black-marketing of medical resources, as the city battles a deadly wave of COVID-19.

"We have exported millions of vials of Remdesivir but don't have enough to cater to our patients," the High Court, which is hearing petitions on shortage of medical supplies, asked the Centre and the Delhi government.

The High Court asked the Centre on what basis it was deciding how much Remdesivir has to be allocated to Delhi. It also asked the Centre, ICMR, and Drug Controller General whether there is any change in guideline regarding administration of Remdesivir.

The High Court rebuked the Delhi government, saying its system had failed because of which black marketing of oxygen was going on in the city.