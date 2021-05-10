What is Causing Black Fungal Infection in Certain COVID Survivors?

Over the past few days, we’ve been reading a lot of reports of a rare, but fatal fungal infection that is being detected among COVID survivors and recovering patients.

Mucormycosis, or the Black Fungal, infection is said to spread rapidly through the sinuses and lungs, leading to a loss of sight and, in certain instances, even affecting brain functions.

Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi reported at least six cases of the Black Fungal infection on 6 May. Two days later on 8 May, Maharashtra reported that 200 such patients were being treated in the state, amongst whom at least eight lost their lives.

In Gujarat, which has reported at least 100 cases of mucormycosis so far, the government has announced separate wards in COVID hospitals to treat such patients.