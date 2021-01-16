‘Apprehensive About Covaxin’: RML Hospital Docs Prefer Covishield

However, speaking to The Quint later, Dr Atul Krishna, General Secretary, RML Hospital, said there's no apprehension regarding Covaxin.

"Covaxin is being administered in central institutes, including RML... Senior staff is getting the vaccine first... We have faith in our administration and in our government... We will also get Covaxin, because we have full trust in the administration," he told The Quint.

"There was apprehension earlier because Covishield has undergone more trials and studies... We had a doubt whether Covishield will be administered or Covaxin... That was our question and it wasn't clear then. But now it is clear that we are being administered Covaxin...," he added.

Meanwhile, the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr AK Singh Rana, was administered Covaxin on Saturday.