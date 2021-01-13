How Indian States Are Preparing for Vaccine Roll Out From 16 Jan

The vaccines – Oxford University's 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's ‘Covaxin’ – received emergency use approval from the government, earlier this year. Both are two-dose vaccines, which will have to be administered at a gap of 28 days.
Here's how states are preparing for the exercise, including identifying the vaccination sites and registration of healthcare and other frontline workers.
DELHI
At least 89 sites have been finalised to roll out vaccines in the national capital.
All these will be hospitals. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 40 government and 49 private hospitals have been chosen.
Three lakh healthcare workers and six lakh frontline workers, including teachers, the police and civil defence personnel, will be vaccinated in Delhi.
KARNATAKA
Karnataka has two vaccines storage facilities in Bengaluru and Belagavi, and five regional storage centres at Chitradurga, Kalburgi, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Bagalakote.
Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that he will be the first person to get vaccinated to boost public morale, if the Centre allows him to take it.
MAHARASHTRA
The state government has trained 18,000 vaccinators and set up 4,200 sites.
Around 3,145 cold chain systems have also been set up to vaccinate over 3 crore population people in three phases till August this year.