How Indian States Are Preparing for Vaccine Roll Out From 16 Jan

As India is gearing up for the vaccine roll out 16 January onward, several states across the country have started receiving doses of 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

The vaccines – Oxford University's 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's ‘Covaxin’ – received emergency use approval from the government, earlier this year. Both are two-dose vaccines, which will have to be administered at a gap of 28 days.

Here's how states are preparing for the exercise, including identifying the vaccination sites and registration of healthcare and other frontline workers.