Fresh COVID-19 SOP In Karnataka: What’s Open? What’re the Rules?

With Karnataka reporting over 4,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and Bengaluru Urban topping the number of infections, the state government on Friday, 2 April, issued fresh guidelines.
With restrictions on cinema halls, educational institutions and public gatherings, here’s what’s allowed in Karnataka.
Do I need a COVID-negative certificate to enter Bengaluru?
Not at the moment. While the corporation had suggested this measure to curb the spread of cases, the proposal was not given a nod by the state government.
What are the fresh restrictions on educational institutions?
Are there restrictions at religious places?
What about restaurants, cinema halls?
Can shopping malls remain open?
Yes, but if found flouting COVID norms, they can be ordered to remain shut for an indefinite period.
How many people are allowed at weddings and funerals?
Only 200 people are allowed for weddings and 50 are allowed to attend funerals.
