Next COVID Surge to Affect Slums, High-Rises Equally in Mumbai?

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) prepares for a spike in COVID-19 cases in December, the civic body reportedly believes that this time, the peak will affect both slums and high-rises equally. Over the last few months, the BMC has allowed reopening of malls, restaurants, and other services. This, coupled with festivities in October and November, is expected to drive up the number of COVID cases in December. But unlike in May, when the number of cases hit its peak but mostly affected the slums, this time high-rises will be just as impacted.

“We are now refocusing on slums, but we have to focus equally on high-rises. During our My Family, My Responsibility campaign, many houses in slum and chawls that we found locked will now have opened as labour is returning to Mumbai. At the same time, these people are returning to work in shops and establishments, markets, as domestic helps. The city has unlocked considerably, and everyone is stepping out too,” BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told Hindustan Times.

So far, Mumbai has recorded at total of 2,76,507 COVID cases. The city has 10,141 active COVID cases as of 23 November and has recorded a total of 10,687 deaths. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 91 percent and the doubling rate currently stands at 233 days.