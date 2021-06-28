FAQ: How to Link Passport to My COVID Vaccine Certificate?
If you’re planning on travelling abroad, this is an important step to complete.
You can link your passport to your COVID-19 vaccine certificate through the CoWIN website. | (Image: Vedika Dawar/The Quint)
Going abroad or not, the Co-WIN portal has introduced an option enabling users to link their vaccination certificates to their passport numbers. This makes it easy for Indians travelling abroad in near future to produce vaccination details at the concerned airports.
Here’s a breakdown on how to link your passport number to the vaccine certificate.
I have not used my passport as ID proof while registering on Co-WIN. Can I still link my passport later?
Yes, you can still link your passport.
The name on my passport is different from the name on my vaccine certificate. Will that be a problem?
Yes. The name on your passport needs to be consistent with your name on the vaccine certificate.
However, the name can be changed on the Co-WIN website.
How can I change the name on my vaccine certificate?
You can only change the details on your certificate once, so make sure the information you enter is correct.
Sign in using your registered mobile number.
On the ‘Account Details’ page that opens up, click on ‘Raise an Issue’.
Select ‘Certificate Correction’ from the dropdown menu.
Select the member whose name you want to correct.
Under ‘What is the issue?’ choose ‘Correction In Certificate’.
You will be able to choose only up to two fields out of Name, Gender, Year Of Birth, and Photo ID Number to correct.