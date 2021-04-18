Bihar COVID Surge: Night Curfew, Schools, Malls, Gyms Shut

Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 18 April, announced a fresh slew of restrictions, amid a sharp nation-wide surge in COVID-19 cases.
Announcing the restrictions, the Bihar CM also announced that the Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year, as well.
Bihar on Sunday witnessed 8.690 new cases, the CM further informed.
What are these new restrictions? Will schools be shut? What about cinema halls, malls etc?
Will schools remain open, amid the new restrictions?
No. Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed till 15 May.
What about exams?
No examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till 15 May, informed the CM.
Can I still go to cinema halls, malls or my gym?
You cannot. Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms and parks will remain closed till 15 May, as well.
Will there be a night curfew?
Yes. Night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am all across Bihar.
All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm.
Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery ad take away services till 9 pm.
Can I visit religious places, though?
No. All religious places will remain closed in Bihar till 15 May. Not more than 25 people will be allowed at last rites. Only 100 people will be allowed at weddings.
How else does the state plan to curb the spread of COVID-19?
The CM has informed reporters that containment zones will be created.
Further reports of RT-PCR tests will be given on time, supplies of oxygen and medicine will be arranged.
The state, as per the CM, will also monitor people in home isolation.
