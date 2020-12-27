COVID-19: Which States Have Restrictions on New Year Revelry?
The discovery of new variant of COVID-19, first in the United Kingdom and later in South Africa, has resulted in renewed restrictions just ahead of New Year celebrations.
States have appealed to citizens to exercise caution at year-end gatherings and the restrictions are expected to curb the spread of coronavirus.
So, which states have imposed restrictions? What are the precautions to be taken?
The Quint breaks down the rules imposed by different states.
- Night curfew has been imposed from 11 pm to 6 am in 22 December to 5 January as a precautionary measure
- All non-essential shops/services are not allowed to remain open through the night
- Effectively, there will be no New Year celebrations in public places in Mumbai or other major cities of Maharashtra
- For the New Year mass, only 50 people will be allowed at a given point of time
- The mass will have to be conducted before 8 pm
- Mumbai churches will not hold open-air masses and the number of visitors in churches will be monitored
- Public celebrations in restaurant, clubs, pubs, resorts, beach resorts, beaches have been banned across Tamil Nadu on both 31 December and 1 January
- But there is no night curfew imposed in the state
- Restaurants and pubs are allowed to remain open but will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines in terms of number of people allowed
- Marina Beach, which is a popular New Year party destination, will remain shut for public
- Karnataka had announced night curfew from 23 December until 2 January, which was rolled back after on 24 December
- Karnataka has put a ban on mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs, pubs, restaurants or in similar places from 30 December to 2 January
- Clubs, pubs and restaurants cannot host parties but are allowed to function normally abiding by COVID-19 guidelines
- Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew between 8 pm of 31 December and 6 am of 1 January in all cities having population of over one lakh
- Markets have been asked to close by 7 pm
- Bursting firecrackers is banned in the state
- No New Year party will be organised in public places
- The Dehradun administration has banned public celebrations like parties at hotels, bars, restaurants and other public places on New Year's Eve and New Year
- Any violation of the ban will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant sections of the IPC, the order said
- The ban will have its effect in Dehradun, Mussoorie and Rishikesh where a large number of tourists are likely to gather to celebrate Christmas and New Year