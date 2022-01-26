Antiviral Nasal Spray In Treatment of COVID? How Does It Work?

The Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) of SaNOtize Research & Development, Canada, may be manufactured in India by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd for treatment of COVID-19, once it receives an approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

However, several nasal sprays are already being used in the country. So, how does an antiviral nasal spray work? Should it be used? Here is all you need to know: