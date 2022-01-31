NeoCoV Does Not Currently Infect Humans: What Is It? What Has the Study Found?

Chinese researchers claimed a type of coronavirus named NeoCoV which causes infections in bats might potentially infect humans.
(Photo: Quint Hindi)
According to a recent study by Chinese researchers, a type of coronavirus named NeoCoV which causes infections in bats might potentially infect humans. In response to this the World Health Organization (WHO) has on 28 January, Friday, stated that the matter requires further study.
However, within a matter of hours, several misleading headlines spread like wildfire over the internet. What is NeoCoV? Can it infect humans? What is the death rate? Here is all you need to know:
Is NeoCoV another variant of COVID?
NeoCoV is neither a new variant of COVID nor a new virus. It was first found in 2013.
NeoCoV is closely related to MERS virus, that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and has certain similarities with SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
How many humans have been infected with it?
So far, no confirmed cases of NeoCoV have been detected in human beings.
Can NeoCoV infect humans?
Currently, no. The virus is known to be only found in African bats and has only infected animals/birds so far.
Should I be worried about it?
There is no need to worry because:
For now, it is safe to say that NeoCoV does not infect humans.
The study which says that NeoCoV may infect humans is not peer-reviewed.
The virus needs to go through a specific mutations to be able to infect humans.
Is it true that the virus kills one in every three infected people?
No. The figure comes from a news report published by Russian news organisation called Sputnik News. However, the report didn't state that the fatality rate of NeoCoV is 33 percent (1 in 3). It said that since the virus is a close relative of the MERS virus, it's fatality could be similar to that of MERS - which according to a WHO estimate is 35 percent.
Can this virus be a threat?
The virus could potentially infect humans by using the Angioplasty-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors for entry, the study has found. However, the virus will need to go through mutations to be able to jump the animal to human barrier.
To prevent future outbreaks, it is important to monitor this family of viruses for its potential to infect humans.
Is it a kind of Coronavirus?
Yes, it is a type of coronavirus, most closely related to MERS-CoV. Coronavirus refers to a huge family of viruses which may range from common cold to SARS-CoV-2, causing COVID-19.
(Inputs from Quint FIT)
