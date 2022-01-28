'NeoCoV' Is Neither a 'New' Virus nor a Variant of COVID-19

NeoCoV is not a new coronavirus variant.
Recent reports by news organisations with misleading headlines and viral messages claim the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus named 'NeoCoV'. The reports also suggest that it "kills 1 in 3" people.
However, Quint FIT has debunked this misinformation circulating on social media – neither is NeoCoV a 'new' virus nor is it a variant of COVID-19. Additionally, there have been no confirmed cases of NeoCoV in humans so far.
The study, conducted by Chinese scientists, 'unexpectedly' discovered that NeoCoV and its close relative, PDF-2180-CoV, could potentially use a human and bat Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor for entry. This means it has the potential to infect humans.
The study states that the possibility depends on its re-combinations or mutations.
What we do know about NeoCov:
NeoCoV is not a new virus, it was first found in 2014.
The virus is only found in bats and has not infected or killed a human being so far.
The new study, which talks about the NeoCoV's potential to infect humans, is not peer-reviewed.
NeoCoV is not a new variant of COVID-19
The data published by news organisations were based on a report published by Russian news agency Sputnik which neither called NeoCoV a variant of COVID-19 nor did it say that the virus has a fatality rate of 33 percent (1 in 3).
The Sputnik report had said that since the NeoCov was closely related to the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS-CoV), it can potentially have a mortality rate similar to that of MERS.
The Sputnik report also added a statement from the experts from the Vector Russian State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology who clarified that the variant’s risk to humans required further research.
