COVID: India Reports Drop in Daily Caseload With 2.09 Lakh New Cases, 959 Deaths

India recorded 2,35,532 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, 31 January, according to the Union Health Ministry's morning update.
With a drop in its caseload, India recorded 2,09,918 new COVID-19 infections and 959 deaths on Monday, 31 January, with the daily positivity rate at 15.77 percent.
Meanwhile, active cases currently stand at 18,31,268.
Delhi reported 3,674 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths on Sunday, with the positivity rate at 6.37 percent.
Mumbai reported 1,160 cases, Bengaluru reported 11,938 cases, Chennai reported 3,398 cases, and Kolkata reported 521 cases on Sunday.
The Budget Session of the Parliament began with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.
Kovind said, "Many lives were lost due to COVID. Even in such circumstances our Centre, states, doctors, nurses, scientists, our healthcare workers worked as a team...I am thankful to our health care and frontline workers."
He added, "India's capability in fight against COVID-19 was evident in vaccination program. In less than a year, we made a record of administering over 150 crore doses of vaccine. Today, we're one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses."
Schools have reopened for classes 1-10 in Bengaluru.
Headmistress of a government primary school said, "We've reopened with COVID measures. LKG and UKG classes are yet to be started."
Election Commission of India will hold a review meeting on ban on physical rallies, roadshows on Monday, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, CEC Sushil Chandra will meet Union Health Secretary. ECI will also meet with Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of poll-bound states virtually.
Mizoram reported 806 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.
Number of active cases currently stands at 14,301.
