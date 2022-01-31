COVID: India Reports Drop in Daily Caseload With 2.09 Lakh New Cases, 959 Deaths

The Budget Session of the Parliament began with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

Kovind said, "Many lives were lost due to COVID. Even in such circumstances our Centre, states, doctors, nurses, scientists, our healthcare workers worked as a team...I am thankful to our health care and frontline workers."

He added, "India's capability in fight against COVID-19 was evident in vaccination program. In less than a year, we made a record of administering over 150 crore doses of vaccine. Today, we're one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses."