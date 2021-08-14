75th Independence Day at Red Fort: Which Roads to Avoid? What About Delhi Metro?

The Delhi Police had suggested that the Red Fort be shut from 15 July due to the COVID pandemic and security reasons.
Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to facilitate the smooth movement of people amid restrictions.
Which roads must you avoid? What about the Delhi Metro?
Here's all you need to know.
Which roads will be closed for general traffic in Delhi?
The following roads will be closed for general traffic from 04.00 am to 10.00 am and only labelled vehicles will be permitted:
Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk.
Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk.
SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.
Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.
Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.
Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.
Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.
Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover, ie Salimgarh Bypass.
Are there some roads that we should avoid on Independence Day morning?
Those vehicles which do not have parking labels for the Independence Day Celebrations 2021 may avoid:
C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizammuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and outer ring road from IP Flyover through Salimgarh Bypass to ISBT and take the route as advised.
Is there a restriction on movement of bus?
Yes. Similarly, city buses will not run on Ring Road between ISBT and NH-24/NH T-point until 11 am on 15 August. The buses would have to ply on alternative routes.
Buses that terminate their routes at Red Fort, Delhi main railway station, and Jama Masjid would be curtailed or diverted till 10 am.
What about the Delhi Metro?
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that its services will continue to run normally on Independence Day. However, parking lots at Metro stations will be closed from early morning of 14 August until 2 pm on 15 August.
I am invited for the Independence Day celebrations. Can I take my vehicle?
The Delhi Police have reportedly issued two types of passes for the invitees – a triangular and a square pass.
Vehicles with a triangle pass will be allowed inside the Red Fort complex while those with a square pass will be permitted in the parking lot away from the venue.
Will restaurants and malls be open?
Yes, they will be. However, they will shut down at 10 pm, due to COVID protocols.
