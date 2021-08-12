FAQ | Maharashtra Govt Eases COVID Curbs: Will Malls, Offices Reopen?

A worker cleans the glass windows of a showroom at a mall in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday, 11 August, announced a new set of relaxations in COVID-19 curbs. This comes amid mounting pressure for the same.
Tope also pointed out 3,800 metric tons of oxygen may be required during a third wave and it is unclear how much will be available, considering other states may need it too.
So, are shopping malls slated to reopen now in Maharashtra? How many guests will be allowed at weddings? And will local trains resume function in Mumbai?
Can I visit restaurants and hotels again?
Restaurants and hotels are slated to be functional again. However the staff in contact with customers must be fully vaccinated, and the use of masks is mandatory.
Restaurant will operate till 10 pm and at 50 percent seating capacity. Social distancing must be maintained in the seating arrangement, as well.
What about shopping malls and other shops?
Shopping malls will reopen and shops will be permitted to remain open till 10 pm. The staff ought to have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as well.
Can I also visit cinemas, multiplexes and drama theatres?
The Maharashtra government has not yet granted any relaxation to cinemas, multiplexes and drama theatres.
What about places of worship?
No relaxation has been granted for places of worship yet, either.
But, can I at least take the local train?
Form 15 August onwards, fully vaccinated commuters will be permitted to board the Mumbai local trains. However, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed and action will be taken against those using the local trains without having received the jab.
And can I hold a wedding?
Yes. But a maximum of 200 people are allowed at weddings held in the open, and a maximum of 50 percent of the hall’s capacity, in case of closed spaces.
What about offices?
Government and private offices where the employees have received both doses of the vaccine have been allowed to resume function in full capacity.
Private offices are allowed to function in staggered shifts 24 hours a day.
Are schools reopening as well?
A final decision is yet to be announced in this regard. The state government task force has advised the CM against the reopening of schools just yet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined