15 Things To Avoid When Using RAT Test: From Storing in Freezer to Sampling Snot

Here are 15 pitfalls to avoid if you want to get the most out of your RAT. Image used for representative purposes.
Many of us have taken a rapid antigen test (RAT) or have administered them to our school-aged children.
But how many of us are using them correctly?
RATs should be kept at for them to work as intended.
Storing at higher temperatures means proteins in the tests can be – permanent changes to protein structure, just like when you cook an egg.
Don’t let the kit . This can also damage the kit components.
The (essential test kit ingredients) will not work properly at cold temperatures. Let the kit sit out of the fridge for about 30 minutes before using it.
Always check the use-by date before using, which you’ll find on the carton. Expired tests can contain biological or chemical reagents that have gone off or are denatured.
Do NOT open the test items until you are ready to start. can lead to false positives (you can test positive without really having COVID).
A , which has yet to be reviewed by experts, suggests RATs cannot detect SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) until at least day two after exposure. It takes a median of three days to test positive.
Some RATs need nasal swabs, others use saliva. The way virus is extracted from the sample, the number of drops to add to the testing device, and the timeframe to read the results differ between brands.
Familiarise yourself with the instructions, especially if it’s a new brand, or it’s been some time since your last RAT.
Do (the soft bit that goes in your nose) with your fingers or allow it to come into contact with other surfaces.
Blow your nose before doing a nasal swab as you don’t want to sample snot. You want to swab the tissue that lines the nasal passages, using the technique below.
When inserting the nasal swab, you are not trying to swab the inside of your nostril but the tissue further back in the nasal passages.
Because it’s easy to get the angle/depth wrong, it’s best for to take children’s samples. Most RATs shouldn’t be used on children , so check the instructions if you’re not sure.
will give you an inaccurate result. Discard the test and do another when bleeding has stopped, or swab only on the side that is not bleeding.
Don’t use a test that requires nasal swabbing if you are prone to nose bleeds. Use a saliva test instead (see below).
These can give an . So wait 30 minutes before taking a saliva sample.
Adding the right number of drops will ensure the liquid moves across the test surface in a specific time. If you add extra drops, or too few, you will mess up the timeline and the test will not work properly.
Read the result at the in the instructions.
When you read your results (at the correct time):
Two lines means you have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
A line at C (for control) ONLY means the test has worked and you have tested negative.
A line at T (for test) (or A for antigen, depending on the kit) but NOT C means your test is faulty. Do another one.
No lines also means your test is faulty and you need to repeat it.
Seal any components of the kit that have come in contact with your nasal or saliva sample (swab, containers, reagents, test device etc) in the plastic bag provided and dispose in the garbage.
Only place the cardboard carton and paper instructions in recycling.
