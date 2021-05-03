FAQ: Punjab’s Daily Lockdown Extended Till 15 May, Curbs Imposed

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had announced on 26 April that a daily lockdown in the state from 6 pm to 5 am will be imposed in view of the COVID surge. Further, weekend lockdown was imposed from 6 pm on Friday, 30 April, till 5 am on Monday, 3 May.

However, as cases continue to rise, the Punjab government issued new guidelines on Monday, including the extension of the daily lockdown till 15 May.