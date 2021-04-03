Maha COVID Surge Will Continue for Next 2 Weeks: Dr Salunkhe

The COVID-19 havoc in Maharashtra continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday, 3 April, with Mumbai reporting a record high in infections in 24 hours. The state recorded its highest tally of 49,447 new infections on Saturday, up from the previous high of 47,827 new cases registered on Friday.

Several smaller cities in Maharashtra have also witnessed a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks, and the surge has led to discussions on imposing a possible lockdown.

The Quint spoke with Dr Subhash Salunkhe, the technical advisor on COVID-19 to the Government of Maharashtra, to find out more about the second wave of the pandemic. Here are some excerpts from the discussion.