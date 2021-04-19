Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Tests COVID-Positive, Admitted to AIIMS

According to sources, he was admitted at around 5 pm as “a matter of precaution”, reported NDTV.

On Saturday, 17 April, Singh had participated in the Congress Working Committee to take stock of the COVID situation and had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, to offer advice on tackling the COVID surge.

Singh had asked Modi to allow states to categorise frontline workers and prioritise their vaccination, even if they were under the age of 45. Several experts and other chief ministers had demanded the same. Singh had also stressed on the need to ramp up our vaccination drive.

AIIMS is expected to give out a more detailed statement on Singh’s condition soon.

(This is a developing story.)