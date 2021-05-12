EC, Govt Failed to Fathom Disastrous Effect of Polls: Allahabad HC

The order also listed out what the special grounds were, saying, "The apprehension of death on account of reasons like the present pandemic of novel coronavirus can certainly be held to be a ground for grant of anticipatory bail to an accused.”

In detailed observations, part of the 18-page anticipatory bail order, the court highlighted how with the recent panchayat election is contributing to the surge.

The court observed that a large number of FIRs had been lodged in villages, on account of the recent panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. “Even otherwise, the crime rate in the village is quite high in the state,” it added.