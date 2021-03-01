COVID Vaccination Phase 2 Starts; PM Modi, CM Patnaik Get 1st Dose

India began the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 on Monday, 1 March. Visuals of the vaccine drive underway have already started emerging from different parts of the country, including hospitals in Bhopal and Mumbai.
People above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities are eligible to get the jabs.
The registration for phase two began on the morning of 1 March. Registration and the booking for appointment for the vaccination can be done through the Co-WIN portal (cowin.gov.in) and the Aarogya Setu app. "There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only," the Health Ministry clarified on Monday.
PM MODI, CM PATNAIK RECEIVE FIRST DOSES
Among those who took their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
“Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” PM Modi tweeted.
Patnaik, who received the vaccine at the Odisha Assembly Dispensary in Bhubaneswar, tweeted, "Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccines to people. Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated for a #CovidFreeOdisha."
MORE DETAILS
In the first phase of vaccination, only healthcare and frontline workers were eligible to be vaccinated. Over 1.4 crore vaccine shots have been given in India since the vaccination drive was kicked off on 16 January.
Two vaccine candidates – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield – were given approval by India's top drug regulator earlier in January.
India has recorded over 1.10 crore cases of coronavirus till now, with the death toll standing at over 1.57 lakh.
Published: 01 Mar 2021,10:19 AM IST