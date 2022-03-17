Indian-American Dr Ashish Jha Named White House's COVID Response Coordinator

Dr Ashish K Jha is now White House's COVID Response Coordinator
(Photo: Twitter/Dr Ashish K Jha)
US President Joe Biden on Thursday, 17 March, named Indian-American Dr Ashish K Jha as the new White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.
Biden said in a statement, "Dr Jha is one of the leading public health experts in America, and a well-known figure to many Americans for his wise and calming public presence. And as we enter a new moment in the pandemic – executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID – Dr Jha is the perfect person for the job."
Dr Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, said that he was "honoured to have the opportunity."
He tweeted on Thursday:
He said, "So when POTUS asked me to serve, I was honored to have the opportunity." Dr Jha added that President Biden has "spoken the truth about this virus" and has prioritized policies based on science.
He said that even though the world is in a "better place" with vaccines and therapeutics, we are likely see a further surge in COVID-19 cases and its variants. Dr Jha said that the US will protect its citizens from "whatever Mother Nature throws at us."
He added, "And I’m excited to get started on my part."
