Indian-American Dr Ashish Jha Named White House's COVID Response Coordinator

US President Joe Biden on Thursday, 17 March, named Indian-American Dr Ashish K Jha as the new White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

Biden said in a statement, "Dr Jha is one of the leading public health experts in America, and a well-known figure to many Americans for his wise and calming public presence. And as we enter a new moment in the pandemic – executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID – Dr Jha is the perfect person for the job."

Dr Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, said that he was "honoured to have the opportunity."

He tweeted on Thursday: