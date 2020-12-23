Dr Anthony Fauci Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in ‘Symbol’ for the US

"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic," Fauci added.

According to AFP, also receiving his shot at the event was Health Secretary Alex Azar of the Trump Administration. "I want the American people to know that I have absolute and complete confidence in the integrity and the independence of the processes used by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to approve these vaccines", he said.

The six frontline workers receiving their shots were emotional, as they explained their decision in favour of the vaccination, reported Reuters.