Delhi Sanitation Worker Manish Kumar Given 1st COVID Jab in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the pan-India vaccination drive at 10:30 am via video conferencing. This comes days after the country's top drug regulator gave emergency use authorisation to two vaccine candidates.

PM Modi said that the arrival of vaccines have finally ushered in the day Indians have been eagerly waiting for, and warned against falling for propaganda against vaccination.

“Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the people of the country on this occasion,” PM Modi said in his address, adding that India’s vaccination programme is driven by humanitarian concerns, and that those exposed to maximum risk will get priority.