6-Day Lockdown in Delhi From Tonight: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the national capital will go under a six-day lockdown beginning on the night of Monday, 19 April, till Monday, 26 April, morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a press briefing. Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 fresh COVID-19 cases and a test positivity rate of nearly 30 percent.

However, during the week-long lockdown, essential services, such as those related to food and medicine/health, will continue.

As Delhi enters this lockdown, what’s allowed and what’s not?