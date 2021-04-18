COVID Crisis: After Maha CM, Mamata, Kejriwal Write to PM Modi
The CM of Delhi and West Bengal have asked for more beds, oxygen supply, and medicines.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the crisis in the face of a rise of COVID-19 cases in their states.
Their letters come after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to PM Modi requesting him to declare COVID-19 a natural calamity, so the state could use the State Disaster Response Fund to provide financial assistance to affected people.
Former PM of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, had written to the PM earlier on Sunday, highlighting five suggestions on fighting the pandemic, with a specific focus on ramping up the vaccination programme.
Mamata Asks For 5.4 Cr Doses of Vaccine
In her letter, Mamata Banerjee said she was bringing up three issues of paramount importance ‘in connection with the management of the second wave of COVID in the country’.
Banerjee said she had written to the PM on 24 February to allow the state to purchase vaccines through state funds and launch a free vaccination programme, which she never heard back from. While in the interim, ‘in view of a large number of outsiders coming to the state for election campaign’ the number of cases have sharply risen.
Three areas where she sought the intervention of the central government are:
- Vaccination: The letter reads, “Unfortunate for us, the supply of vaccines from the GOI side has been scarce and erratic, which has been negatively affecting our vaccination programmes.” She says that the state government had to vaccinate around 2.7 crore people for which they need 5.4 crore doses.
- Remedesvir and Tocilizumab (Actemera): The letter states that these medications are scarce, which has been a matter of grave concern for doctors. “We need around 6,000 vials of Remdesvir and 1,000 vials of Tocilizumab daily. However, at present only 1,000 vials of Remdesvir are available daily and no fresh supply of Tocilizumab is coming.”
- Oxygen: The letter states that the supply of oxygen needs to be assured and certain. “SAIL is meeting up our need for the moment, and we shall be grateful if you kindly instruct them too for ensuring steady supplies”.
Kejriwal Asks For More Beds, Oxygen Supply
The letter reads that the situation has become very serious with regard to COVID in Delhi. “There is a severe lack of COVID beds and supply of oxygen. Almost all ICU beds are now occupied. We are trying to do whatever we can. We need your help,” he said.
Outlining what the government needs from the centre, the letter states:
- More beds: Kejriwal says that of the 10,000 beds in government hospitals in Delhi, currently only 1,800 beds are kept aside for COVID use. He has requested the government to increase this to 7,000 beds. He also adds that DRDO is currently setting up 500 beds for COVID patients, he has requested the government to double this.
- Oxygen: The CM says that there is a lack of oxygen supply in the city, which needs to be fixed as well.
(With inputs from ANI and The Print)
