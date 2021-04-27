Delhi Govt to Withdraw Order for 5-Star COVID Facility for Judges

Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate Geeta Grover had put in an order on Monday, 26 April, giving the nod to convert 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel into a COVID-care facility for judges of Delhi High Court, judicial officers and their family members.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed Primus Hospital to run the healthcare facility for not greater than Rs 5,000 per patient per day, for its medical services to patients inclusive of all consumables, services of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and nursing staff etc as per the norms.

As per the order, the hospital was to provide for any shortage of hotel staff, and services like housekeeping, disinfection and food for patients was be provided by the hotel at a price not greater than Rs 5,000 for five-star hotel and Rs 4,000 for four/three star hotel per day per person.



The Delhi High Court categorically informed the Delhi government’s counsel Rahul Mehra that the court had made no request for having a 5-star hotel as a quarantine centre.