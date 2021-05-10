Delhi Govt Says Running Out of COVID Vaccines, Blames Central Govt

After battling for hospital beds and supply of oxygen for nearly a month amid the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi is now facing a shortage of vaccines.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government on Monday, 10 May, that the city is not getting adequate supply of vaccines and the stocks of Covaxin in Delhi would run out in the next 24 hours, while the stocks of Covishield are likely to get exhausted in the next three to four days.