Delhi Buses Begin Running With Full Seating Capacity

The buses in the national capital were earlier running with 20 passengers in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Even as COVID-19 cases in Delhi continue to rise, the public buses in the national capital will be running with full seating capacity from Sunday, 1 November, reported news agency ANI. This after Delhi government’s proposal to allow the buses to run with full capacity was approved by Lt Governor Anil Baijal on 30 October.

According to a report by The Hindu, the issue of raising the number of passengers in DTC and Cluster buses was raised in a DDMA meeting on 23 October. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot had sought permission for full seating without any passenger standing on buses.

It should be noted that Delhi recorded 5,062 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 31 October and on Friday, 5,891 new cases were reported — the highest single-day number of all time. There are 3,274 containment zones in the capital and over 20,000 people are under home isolation at present.