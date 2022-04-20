Gurugram Issues New Advisory for Schools Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases

The advisory urges adherence to physical distancing, wearing of masks, and thermal scanning.
The health department of Gurugram on Tuesday, 19 April, issued an advisory for schools in view of the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district.
The advisory urges adherence to physical distancing, wearing of masks, and thermal scanning.
"We are again witnessing a surge in COVID cases in April. Daily, we are reporting nearly 200 cases. On Monday, the district reported 198 cases. The positivity rate is also up from 1.62 percent in March to 5.97 percent on Monday. Nearly 15 percent of cases are being reported in children on a daily basis. So, surveillance in schools is of utmost importance to us," the advisory said.
The staff should be appropriately stationed to ensure thermal scanning, physical distancing, and wearing of masks, the advisory said.
"A close circuit camera should be considered to monitor compliance with all the COVID protocols inside the schools," it added.
"No symptomatic child should be allowed to come to the school. Effective disinfection of classrooms must be ensured on a daily basis. If a child tests positive, ensure that he/she is isolated for seven days at home and the close contacts are tested," it said.
Meanwhile, the state health department is conducting more than 3,000 tests per day across the district. The department has also installed 8-10 COVID testing camps in different locations in the district.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)