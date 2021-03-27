A Year After Exodus, No Reliable Data On Migrant Workers 

The OSH has expanded the definition of 'employees' to include those who are self-employed or migrate on their own, and has narrowed the applicability of the code –from establishments that employ at least five persons to those that employ 10 and above, thereby not extending its ambit to migrant workers in micro units that employ fewer than 10 employees .

Although the ISWM "was obsolete and disconnected from the current economic realities", said Divya Varma, lead, advocacy and partnerships at Centre for Migration and Labour Solutions, Aajeevika Bureau, subsuming it under the OSH code and "arbitrarily" creating limits on employee numbers does not help migrant workers.

Another legislation, the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996 (BOCWA), requires state governments to form state welfare boards for construction and other workers to frame and implement welfare schemes. At 55 million , the construction sector that contributes 9 percent of GDP employs the highest number of migrant workers. The welfare fund comprises a 1 percent cess on construction costs that is levied and collected by the states and remitted to the central fund. The Centre claimed that state boards had disbursed around Rs 5,000 crore ($690 million) to nearly 18.3 million building and other construction workers during and after the lockdown.

"The BOCW has accumulated reserves but has poor registration and migrant workers are not part of BOCW welfare board," said Srivastava. Workers, especially itinerant migrants, find it difficult and challenging to renew their registration on an annual basis, said Varma.