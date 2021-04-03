Data Suggests Silent Super Spreader Cause of COVID Surge in Mumbai

Maharashtra has recorded the highest surge of daily COVID-19 cases in March. In the last one month, apart from the 6.6 lakh new cases registered, there has been a 400 percent rise. Mumbai, too, accounts for the highest number of cases registered. However, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 81 percent of COVID cases are asymptomatic.

BMC Mumbai Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in the 49 days till 30 March, 91,000 cases have been reported, out of which 74,000 are asymptomatic. Which means that 17,000 cases need immediate attention and care. However, asymptomatic cases cannot be ignored as they are majorly responsible for the spread.