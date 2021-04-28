Curbs in Maharashtra To Be Extended by 15 Days: Health Min Tope

Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Wednesday, 28 April, that the existing lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra will be extended by 15 days.
Earlier, the restrictions were to end on 30 April, but to stem the COVID spread, the restrictions shall be extended.
After a Cabinet meeting, Tope said that though the COVID-19 situation seems to have stabilised to some extent in Maharashtra, all Cabinet ministers agreed to extend the ongoing curbs.
Tope said, “Today, the number of daily cases is 60,000 plus. There definitely is some stability. We had earlier predicted that daily cases may go beyond 70,000. But that has not happened,” PTI reported.
He added, “Now I hope and pray to God that this may be the peak and there will be a decline in the graph daily hereon.”
The minister urged the people and said if COVID-appropriate behaviour is observed by wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms, the present situation can be brought under control.
At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk shops are allowed to remain open only between 7 am and 11 am, while home delivery of items is permitted till 8 pm.
Last week, the state government had further tightened the curbs by imposing restrictions on travel, attendance in offices, and wedding functions as well.
