Curbs in Maharashtra To Be Extended by 15 Days: Health Min Tope

Tope said, “Today, the number of daily cases is 60,000 plus. There definitely is some stability. We had earlier predicted that daily cases may go beyond 70,000. But that has not happened,” PTI reported.

He added, “Now I hope and pray to God that this may be the peak and there will be a decline in the graph daily hereon.”

The minister urged the people and said if COVID-appropriate behaviour is observed by wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms, the present situation can be brought under control.