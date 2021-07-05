Our Vaccine Portal to Be Open Source: Modi at CoWIN Global Conclave

He explained that the technology is “integral” in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.



“Luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints. That's why we made our Covid tracing & tracking App open source as soon as it was technically feasible.”



Stating that there was “no parallel to such a pandemic in 100 years”, Modi said: “Experience shows that no nation, however powerful, can solve a challenge like this in isolation.”



Making the CoWIN platform an open-source platform will enable other countries to run their own COVID-19 inoculation drives using the technology.