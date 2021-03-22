Covishield’s Interval Period Between 2 Doses Changed to 4-8 Weeks

The Centre has written to all states and union territories to increase the interval period between the two doses of Covishield to four-eight weeks.

The interval was reconsidered by the National Technical Advisory on Immunisation Group amid emerging scientific evidence. Following which, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 also revisited the interval period.

The evidence suggests that protection against the virus is enhanced if the second dose is administered between six-eight weeks, but not later than the stipulated period of eight weeks.

Earlier, the second dose was administered at an interval of four-six weeks after the first dose. The government highlighted that this decision only pertains to the Covishield vaccine and not to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.