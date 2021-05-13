Covishield Dosage Gap: Backed By Science or Greater Good?  

Covishield, India's go-to vaccine against the novel coronavirus, was initially approved under emergency use in January 2021 with a dosage gap of 28 days. At the time, the UK, first country to approve the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, had already recommended the gap of 4-12 weeks.
On 22 March, the government changed the advisory again to say that the dosage gap should be extended to 6-8 weeks. At the time, several studies including one in The Lancet, had established that a 12-week gap produced better efficacy.
On 13 May, the Health Ministry accepted the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr V K Paul, to extend the gap to 12-16 weeks based on 'real world evidence from the UK' of vaccine efficacy.
"The decision is clearly supply driven. That being said, it's the right decision," says Dr Swapneil Parikh, an internal medicine doctor and scientist.
The recommendation was made by the COVID Working Group headed by Dr NK Vohra. The other members include Dr Gagandeep Kang, Dr J P Mulliyal and Dr V G Somani, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), among others.
In February 2021, The Lancet, published a study based on data from four different trials and found that Covishield’s efficacy was closer to 55.1 percent when the dosage gap was less that six weeks. The efficacy increased to 81.3 percent when administered 12 weeks apart.
Also in February, this article in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), said that a single standard dose of vaccine provided 76 percent protection overall against symptomatic COVID-19 in the first 90 days after vaccination with protection not falling in this time frame.
The UK regulators and European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommend a 12-week gap for AstraZeneca's vaccine. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends an 8-12 week gap between doses.
Some countries like Spain and Canada have extended the gap upto 16 weeks for certain age groups.
Spain's decision was driven by the need to evaluate the results of trials on mixing different vaccines before deciding whether those age-groups groups will receive a second AstraZeneca shot or another drug, reports Reuters. This followed the blood-clotting issues reported with the AstraZeneca vaccine in parts of Europe.
In an earlier interview with FIT, Dr Gangandeep Kang, microbiologist with CMC Vellore, came out in support of the 12-week gap. Dr Kang is part of the group on whose recommendation the government has decided to extend the gap for Covishield.
Dr Kang said that this will not only help deal with vaccine shortage but also provide better efficacy in the longer run.
“The UK decided early on that for both Pfizer and Covishield vaccines, they will delay the second dose by three months. Now we have real-world-use data of what single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine can achieve. The single dose provides very good protection against hospitalisation and death. So, it can offer protection for at least three months. If there is an issue with the supply, the AstraZeneca vaccine, you can safely delay up to three months.”
Speaking with FIT, Dr Swapneil Parikh said:
A second recommendation by the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, yet to be adopted, is on waiting for six months after COVID infection to take the vaccine.
On 1 May, the Health Ministry had come out with guidelines on when you can take your second dose after infection. The recommendation was 2-8 weeks after symptoms have subsided.
So what should really be the gap?
The WHO doesn't specify a gap.
The US CDC doesn't specify a gap if you recovered naturally, however it recommends that if you were treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
There isn't enough data to say how long natural immunity from an infection will last, but there is data to suggest that even if antibodies were to disappear, you will be protected by T Cell immunity.
"We know that even if you were to get reinfected, it's unlikely to be severe," Dr Parikh says, adding, "Right now we are not thinking about what's best for an individual, but about what's best for a collective."
(This was first published on FIT.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined