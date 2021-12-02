Serum Institute Seeks Approval for Covishield as Booster Dose From DGCI

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 and global concerns over the Omicron strain, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought approval from India's drug regulator for Covishield as a booster dose, stating that there is no shortage of the vaccine in the country, official sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, in an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday, 30 November, informed that the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has already approved the booster dose of AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine.

Singh is learnt to have said in the application that "People of our country as well as citizens of other countries who have already been fully vaccinated with two doses of Covishield are also continuously requesting our firm for booster doses," PTI reported.