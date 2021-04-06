Delhi Records 5,100 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Daily Rise in 2021

With 17 more deaths getting reported on Monday, Delhi’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 11,113.
Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: PTI)

The national capital on Tuesday, 6 April, reported 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,85,062, while its test positivity rate stood at 4.93 percent, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

On a positive note, 2,340 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,56,617.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi government ordered the imposition of a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till 30 April.

Published: 06 Apr 2021,08:20 PM IST
