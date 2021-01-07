‘COVID Vaccines on the Verge of Being Available’: Health Minister

Two coronavirus vaccines, which got emergency use approval from India's drug regulator last week, are on the verge of being available in the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday, 7 January.



"The COVID-19 vaccines, 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin', are on the verge of being available in the country. Our efforts are to ensure seamless last mile delivery of the vaccine," Vardhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI during a meeting with health ministers of states and union territories.



His remarks come a day before another dry run in preparation for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in India is conducted across India.