COVID Vaccine | Stop Booster Shot: WHO, as Gap in Inoculation Rate Widens

We can't accept countries that have already used most of the global vaccine supply using even more of it: WHO head.
The Quint
COVID-19
Published:

The World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September. Image used for representation purposes. 

|

(Photo altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September. Image used for representation purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September, reported Reuters, citing WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, 4 August.

As per Reuters, the purpose of the move is to ensure that at least 10% of the population of every country is vaccinated, WHO the Director-Genera said.

This call to stop COVID-19 vaccine boosters comes as the gap between inoculation rates in wealthy and poor countries widens.

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it."
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

American health regulators are reportedly still assessing the need for a booster dose.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

Also ReadIn Rural Maharashtra, No Testing Kits or Oxygen Supply; COVID Care Centres Shut

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT