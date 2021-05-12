COVID Suspected Amid Maoists: 10 Assumed Dead, Cops Seek Surrender

The coronavirus infection has now spread its tentacles in the outskirts of Chhattisgarh, including the Maoist strongholds.

SP Dantewada Abhishek Pallava has claimed that several Maoists have already been infected with COVID-19 and have spread the disease among their cadres. Reports also suggest 10 among them may have died from the infection.

The senior police officer also said it is likely that 200 naxals might have contracted the coronavirus infection. “Thus, we appealed them to surrender in context of their deteriorating health conditions and in the interest of tribal villagers,” he added.