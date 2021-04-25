COVID Crisis: 551 Oxygen Plants to be Set Up Using PMCARES Fund

The Centre on Sunday, 25 April, gave in-principle approval for the allocation of budget from the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PMCARES) Fund for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants at public health facilities in the country.
In a statement, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said, “The Prime Minister has directed that these plants should be made functional as soon as possible. The Prime Minister said that these plants will serve as a major boost to oxygen availability at the district level.”
The PMCARES Fund had earlier this year allocated Rs 201.58 crore for installation of 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants at public health facilities in the country.
The aim behind establishing PSA Oxygen Generation Plants at government hospitals in the districts is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a captive oxygen generation facility.
The statement further read that such a system will go a long way in ensuring that government hospitals in the districts do not face sudden disruption of oxygen supplies and have access to adequate uninterrupted oxygen supply to manage COVID-19 and other patients needing such support.
