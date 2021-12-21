Unvaccinated Texas Man Becomes First Omicron Death in United States: Report

The CDC had on Monday said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for 73 percent of coronavirus infections in the US. It arrived at this conclusion based on the genome sequencing data that was recorded in the week ending 18 December.

In early December, Britain had reported the first publicly confirmed Omicron death globally.

Lina Hidalgo, the County judge, tweeted saying the man was the first local victim of Omicron. "Please get vaccinated and boosted," Hidalgo said.