COVID-19: 1st Omicron Case in US; WHO Warns Against Low Testing, Vaccination

The United States (US)' health authorities identified their first case of infection caused by the Omicron variant in a fully vaccinated South Africa returnee who had arrived in California on Wednesday, 1 December.

On the same day, Nigeria and Brazil also confirmed their first cases of the variant.

No COVID-19 case of Omicron variant has been reported in India so far, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on Tuesday, 30 November.