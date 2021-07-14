India Reports Over 38k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 624 Deaths Recorded

India on Wednesday, 14 July, reported 38,792 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,09,46,074.

The death toll increased by 624 to 4,11,408. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,29,946 active cases across the country, while 3,01,04,720 patients have been discharged, with 41,000 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala via video conferencing at 11 am on 16 July to discuss the COVID-19 situation in these states.