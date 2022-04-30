Immunisation Panel Approves Use Of SII's Covovax For 12-17 Age Group: Report

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Friday, 29 April, approved the use of Serum Institute of India (SII)'s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for children in the age group of 12 and 17
National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Friday, 29 April, approved the use of Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, for children in the age group of 12 and 17, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.
The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that vaccinating children at the earliest with special campaigns at schools was a priority for the government.
The NTAGI reportedly recommended the vaccine after it's Standing Technical Sub Committee held a meeting on Friday, where discussions were also held regarding the reduction of the gap between second and precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccine from nine to six months.
The committee also discussed if the additional dose should be administered before the 9 months gap for those who are travelling abroad for education, employment, sports or business events. But it could not arrive at a conclusion on this.
Vaccination of children between the ages of 5 and 11 was not on the meet's agenda.
Last year, on 28 December, Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) had approved the restricted emergency use of Covovax in adults and on 9 March, this year, the regulator allowed it to be used for children aged between 12 and 17, albeit with certain conditions.
