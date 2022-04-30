Immunisation Panel Approves Use Of SII's Covovax For 12-17 Age Group: Report

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Friday, 29 April, approved the use of Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, for children in the age group of 12 and 17, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that vaccinating children at the earliest with special campaigns at schools was a priority for the government.

The NTAGI reportedly recommended the vaccine after it's Standing Technical Sub Committee held a meeting on Friday, where discussions were also held regarding the reduction of the gap between second and precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccine from nine to six months.