Omicron: BMC Issues New Home Quarantine Rules, Canada Reports 15 Cases

On Saturday, 4 December, India reported 8,603 new coronavirus cases with 415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Amid concerns about the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday, 4 December, asked the CEO, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to send a single line list of international travellers arriving in Mumbai in the preceding 24 hours to the disaster management unit.

The list will then be forwarded to Ward War Rooms who will telephonically call the passengers five times a day during their home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday warned that countries in the Asia-Pacific region need to strengthen healthcare services and focus on vaccinating their people, as the Omicron variant spreads globally and enters new regions.