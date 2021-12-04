Omicron: BMC Issues New Home Quarantine Rules, Canada Reports 15 Cases

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Live News.
On Saturday, 4 December, India reported 8,603 new coronavirus cases with 415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
Amid concerns about the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday, 4 December, asked the CEO, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to send a single line list of international travellers arriving in Mumbai in the preceding 24 hours to the disaster management unit.
The list will then be forwarded to Ward War Rooms who will telephonically call the passengers five times a day during their home quarantine.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday warned that countries in the Asia-Pacific region need to strengthen healthcare services and focus on vaccinating their people, as the Omicron variant spreads globally and enters new regions.
'Omicron,' which has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), has raised alarm bells across the globe
According to the World Health Organization, it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible or severe compared to Delta
The B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, or Omicron, was first reported by South Africa on 24 November 2021
The country has as many as 99,974 active cases.
A week's time has been given to people to get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, said Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar, adding that they will not be allowed to enter public places such as hotels, shopping malls, among others if they fail to comply, ANI reported.
On Friday, 3 December, public health officials in Canada said that 15 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 had been confirmed and that severe illness in the country could be on a rise again, Reuters reported.
